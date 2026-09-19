Western Australia Premier Roger Cook on Saturday expressed optimism that the Big Bash League 2026-27 opener to be played in Chennai in December will further widen the trade relationship between his region and India. Six-time BBL champion Perth Scorchers will face Melbourne Renegade on December 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the first-ever contest to be played outside Australia in the league's history. "Having the Big Bash League hold its first ever international match with the Perth Scorchers is both an enormous opportunity for WA and for our fantastic host city Chennai," Cook said here, while leading an investment mission through India to push the position of WA as a commerce capital.

Western Australian showcase events are being held in Mumbai and Delhi, putting WA's investment, tourism, and creative industries on display, and the activities include promoting the BBL opener.

"India is one of Western Australia's largest trading partners and missions such as this (BBL match) provide invaluable face-to-face opportunities which grow relationships and showcase what our great State has to offer on an international stage," Cook added.

Former Australian batter and Scorchers head coach Adam Voges too termed the cricket match as an unmatchable opportunity to strengthen the ties.

"We've already got a strong and passionate base of Indian cricket supporters back in Perth, and I'd love for our brand and history to be celebrated across India as well.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to bring them closer to the Club and to Western Australia," said Voges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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