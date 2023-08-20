Indian cricket team batter Prithvi Shaw took to social media to share a cryptic post as he recovers from a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury that he sustained during his English county stint. Prithvi posted a picture of his injured leg along with the caption - " People give hands when you step up in life, and always leaves it when you go down from steps". Shaw was impressive during his short stint with Northamptonshire as he slammed 244 against Somerset. However, he picked up the injury soon after the match and according to reports, he will need a minimum of two months to make a complete return.

He was also one of the top performers for his side against Durham as he made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in that match on August 13 as Northamptonshire cruised to a six-wicket win.

"Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected," Northamptonshire stated in a media release.

The 23-year-old Shaw made a fine impression during his short stint with the Steelbacks during the One-Day Cup 2023, amassing 429 runs in four innings. His run-making spree included a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, leading Northants to an 87-run victory.

John Sadler, the head coach of Northamptonshire, said it was a massive disappointment to let go of a player like Shaw. "In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition," said Sadler.



