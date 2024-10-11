Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon, one of the country's finest spinners, had a pure gully cricket moment during a Sheffield Shield match back home. As the New South Wales and South Australia came head to head in a cricketing contest, the ball got lost in the bushes outside the stadium. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Lyon could be seen hunting for the lost ball in the bushes. He did manage to find a ball, but it was a white one (used on limited-overs cricket) and not red (used in First Class cricket).

The ball was about 30 overs old and was lost after a batter smacked it outside the stadium. Lyon and a few of his teammates went out searching for the ball but couldn't find the one they were looking for.

The moment triggered laughter riot on social media, with some fans even relating it to gully cricket where such incidents are often witnessed.

Lyon and his mates were later accompanied by the ground staff in search of the ball. After a rigorous search, the team did manage to find the lost ball.

Over the years, Lyon has emerged as one of the pillars for Australian cricket in the longest format. His form would be key for Australia if they are to beat India in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A few weeks ago, Lyon had spoken of his admiration for India's Rishabh Pant, who produced some famous knocks in Australia during the 2020-21 tour.

Speaking to Star Sports, Lyon said, "You're playing bowling against someone like Rishabh Pant, who is electric. He's got all the skills in the world. As a bowler, your room for error is so small. So you've got to be good. It's a challenge as a bowler if I'm going to get hit for six. I'm not afraid about getting hit for six. The challenge is that I can provide the batters and try and keep someone like Rishabh in his crease and potentially try and get him to defend me a lot more and hopefully bring a couple of chances along the way."