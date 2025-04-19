Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar acknowledged that their batting performance was not up to par, with wickets falling quickly and a lack of partnerships. He attributed the decision to leave Paddikal to the conditions favouring the bowlers. Despite the pitch, Patidar emphasised the need for the team to bat better and achieve a winning total. He commended the bowling unit for their strong performance and the batters' intent, and recognised the need to address batting errors.

"Initially, it was sticking and two-paced, but we could have done far better as a batting unit. Partnerships are important; we have lost wickets in quick intervals, and that's a big lesson for us. We had to make that change due to certain conditions (leaving out Paddikal). The wicket wasn't that bad, it was under covers for a long time, it helped their bowlers. Credit goes to them. No matter how the wicket plays, we need to bat well and get a winning total. The bowling unit is doing pretty well; that's a big positive. The batters have played with intent; that's something pleasing. We can correct some of our mistakes in the batting unit," Rajat Patidar said in the post-match presentation.

Tim David's 25-ball 50 helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) post a total of 95 on the board after an embarrassing collapse that saw them lose seven wickets for just 42 runs.

HUUUUUUGEEEEEE!



Tim David is a certified beast.



pic.twitter.com/cmgUhZhZoC — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2025

Josh Hazlewood's stunning spell of 3/14 gave RCB hope, but Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed a five-wicket win with 11 balls to spare on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB continued their winless run at home with their third successive defeat at Bengaluru, The teams will meet again on Sunday (April 20) in Mullanpur.

