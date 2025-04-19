Rajat Patidar achieved a brilliant milestone as he reached 1000 IPL runs in just 30 innings. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain achieved the feat during the IPL 2025 encounter against Punjab Kings on Friday. Patidar was the second fastest Indian ever to reach the milestone behind Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, who reached the mark in 25 innings. The stylish right-hander edged past legendary names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom took 31 innings to reach the milestone. Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma follows closely, having taken 33 innings to cross 1000 IPL runs.

What sets Patidar apart, however, is a unique achievement -- he is the first Indian batter in IPL history to reach 1000 runs with an average of over 35 and a strike rate above 150. This underlines his consistency and impact, especially in high-pressure situations, making him one of the most promising Indian batters in the current T20 circuit.

Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in their rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Batting first, Tim David (50 off 26 balls) struck a counter-attacking fifty to lift RCB to 95 for nine in a match that was reduced to 14 overs per side after a delayed start due to evening showers.

In reply, PBKS completed the chase in 12.1 overs with Nehal Wadhera making a brisk 33 off 19 balls. Josh Hazlewood (3/14) bowled brilliantly for RCB, but his effort was not enough.

Earlier, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen doing the bulk of the damage for the visiting team.

(With agency inputs)