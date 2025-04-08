It has been a tough period of time for the Pakistan cricket team with disappointing results across all formats. After dismal runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan were completely outplayed by New Zealand in the T20I as well as ODI series. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali absolutely blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the selection committee for the 'flop show' and even questioned the decision of picking just one frontline spinner for Champions Trophy. He even went on to ask for the current coach's removal and a look into the leadership group.

“The selection committee should resign. They don't know how to make teams. From the Champions Trophy until now, it has been a flop show. Even the tomato seller knows more than you. They were also asking why you didn't include spinners in the Champions Trophy,” Basit Ali said on YouTube.

"Aaqib Javed should step down. If you stay for four months, you will lose against Bangladesh as well."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday denied reports that chairman Mohsin Naqvi is stepping down from his role following his appointment as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The PCB termed the reports "baseless." Speculations have been rife since last week in Pakistan cricket circles that Naqvi had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the board's patron-in-chief.

The reports suggested that Naqvi decided to step down after Pakistan's poor show in New Zealand where they lost the T20I series 1-4 and the ODI rubber 0-3, weeks after their disastrous outing in the Champions Trophy.

The name of Najam Sethi has cropped up as Naqvi's successor.

"There is no truth to the reports about Mr. Naqvi's resignation," a PCB official said.

"He continues to perform his duties as PCB chairman and remains fully committed to the development of Pakistan cricket." Naqvi, who also serves as the country's interior minister, was elected unopposed as the ACC president earlier this month, becoming the first Pakistani to hold the post since 2008.

The official further clarified that dual responsibilities in the PCB and ACC are "not unprecedented and can be managed with effective time management." "It is an honour for Pakistan that our representative is leading the ACC. Mohsin Naqvi has no intention of stepping down from the PCB at this stage," a PCB statement said.

(With PTI inputs)