In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to ask Test captain, Shan Masood, to be the new director of international cricket operations and for the time being, he will also continue to lead the team in the WTC cycle. A source said on Friday after discussions within the board that there was a clear consensus that Shan is the best man to lead the international cricket affairs department. Interestingly, this post was advertised by the board recently and its last date for applying is November 2, and the source said Shan is now the frontrunner.

"For the time being whenever he takes over as director he will continue to play cricket, but apparently, he has also shown his interest in the position as he meets all the criteria for the position and in the advertisement," the source said.

There was talk about former captain and head coach, Misbah ul Haq, being appointed to the post, but he has not shown interest due to his already busy commitments.