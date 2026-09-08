Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over its treatment of players during the ongoing Test series in England. The PCB came under scrutiny after it sacked seven players and several members of the coaching staff following the series-conceding defeat to England in the second Test at Lord's last month. On Monday, PCB Director of Media Amir Mir confirmed that the board had launched an investigation following media reports alleging disciplinary breaches by the players.

It has also been reported that the PCB confiscated the mobile phones of some players in the UK, prompting prompting concerns over a potential case of match-fixing.

Reacting to the recent developments, Akmal expressed concern from the players' perspective, saying there must be some panic within the dressing room. Akmal also accused the PCB of trying to create a diversion.

"The players must be down mentally. In the last two days, we have heard that the phones have been taken. It has been reported that the data was transferred and the phones were taken away for four hours. I have heard that four players who are in England have also had their phones taken away. So, the atmosphere would be very bad, and players would be panicking right now," Akmal said on the 'Game Plan' show.

"It would be very difficult for the team to come out of this situation. You made seven changes earlier, including changes to management. I am now feeling that the PCB could have handled the matter properly. You panicked, and I think you realised you had taken such a hurried call. So I feel, diversion is being created right now. My experience tells me that the blunder you made of sending seven players back, I think you want the people to keep thinking about this," he added.

Akmal also urged the PCB to maintain transparency after reportedly confiscating the mobile phones of some players. However, he insisted that fans should not view the matter as a case of corruption or match-fixing, suggesting instead that the investigation could be linked to allegations of players leaking information to the media.

"Not just corruption. There are several matters. It would be the case of leaking the team news to the media. If phones have been taken away, I think this is the case. I would now urge the PCB to make the report public, else fans would be against these players forever," said Akmal.

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