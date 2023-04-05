Punjab Kings on Wednesday announced the signing young all-rounder Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa in the IPL. Brar was picked up PBKS for Rs 20 lakh, said a statement issued by the IPL. Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a left shoulder injury.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Brar made his first-class debut for Punjab in December last year.

The 22-year-old has featured in five first-class matches and scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22 and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.80.

PBKS defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in their IPL 2023 opener here on April 1.

PBKS will take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)