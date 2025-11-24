A day after Indian cricket team star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's wedding was postponed following the former's father Shrinivas falling sick on Sunday, the groom's sister Palak released a statement. "Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time," she posted on her Instagram story.

Indian women's cricket team superstar Smriti Mandhana had to postpone her wedding ceremony on Sunday after her father displayed heart attack-like symptoms. An ambulance was sent to the wedding venue quickly after the symptoms emerged, and Smriti's father was soon taken to a local hospital. The medical emergency in the family brought the wedding festivities to a halt, with Smriti refusing to go ahead with the ceremony in her father's absence. Smriti's fiancé Palash Muchhal also had to be taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

NDTV sources have confirmed that Palash had to go to a private hospital for treatment due to a viral infection and increased acidity. However, the issue wasn't serious. In fact, after receiving treatment, Palash has been discharged from the hospital.

What's the Update on Smriti Mandhana's Father's Health?

Smriti Mandhana's family doctor, Dr. Naman Shah, said a medical team is monitoring the health condition of her father. If Mr. Mandhana makes the required progress, he could be discharged today.

"At around 1:30 pm, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana experienced left-sided chest pain, which we call 'angina' in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, and he was shifted to the hospital. We found out through ECG and other reports that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him under observation," he told PTI.

"Blood pressure is also elevated, and efforts are on to lower it. The whole team is monitoring. If the situation worsens, we will have to do angiography. Smriti and her family are in contact with us."

A week-long celebration was already underway in Sangli, the Indian cricket team star's hometown in Maharashtra, ahead of the much-anticipated wedding ceremony on Sunday.

As far as the remaining rituals and wedding ceremony plans are concerned, the entire programme has been postponed indefinitely. The revised wedding date and schedule of the remaining festivities depend upon the speed of Mr. Mandhana's recovery.