Music composer Palash Muchhal was spotted on Monday at the airport in Mumbai, making his first public appearance since the unexpected postponement of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Accompanied by his mother and other family members, Muchhal maintained a low profile, but did not avoid photographers. The outing comes amid widespread speculation and social-media chatter following the abrupt shift in wedding plans.

In the video, Muchhal was seen exiting the airport dressed in an all-black outfit, holding a book, covered by family and security. His mother was also captured on camera, interacting with people present at the arrival point. Though the cameras were there, Palash maintained a quiet and low-key presence throughout the walk, acknowledging the photographers with a polite nod but avoiding any interaction, keeping the outing strictly private.

The wedding originally slated for November 23 in Sangli was postponed after Smriti's father reportedly suffered a health scare and was rushed to the hospital. The delay triggered a chain of events: reports said Muchhal too was hospitalised shortly afterward, reportedly due to stress and health complications.

Following the postponement, Smriti removed all wedding-related posts from her social media, including her engagement video and pre-wedding pictures. However, the couple has remained silent and has yet to respond to any of the speculation.