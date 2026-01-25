The world of celebrity relationships is no stranger to sudden digital wipeouts. Following the drama surrounding Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's cancelled wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, various narratives have emerged on social media regarding their separation. Palash has been hit with a series of allegations accusing him of cheating on Mandhana, claims he has repeatedly denied. In a shocking development, however, the composer has now deleted every trace of his long-term partner from his Instagram profile, signalling a deepening rift between the two.

Fans first noticed the change on Sunday when Muchhal's feed, previously peppered with supportive posts and affectionate photos of the couple, suddenly looked very different. For a duo that had recently celebrated five years of togetherness, the complete removal of their shared memories has been interpreted by many as a definitive sign of a split.

Over a dozen photos, including birthday tributes and holiday snaps, have been scrubbed from his profile. Beyond the erased digital footprints, the two are also no longer following each other on the platform.

As of now, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palash Muchhal has released an official statement regarding their relationship status. Despite coming close to tying the knot in November, neither has publicly explained what led to the breakdown of their engagement.

The catalyst for this latest Instagram wipeout appears to be the unverified cheating rumours spreading like wildfire across social media.

Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's national team and a global cricketing icon, has always maintained a relatively low profile regarding her personal life. Her relationship with Palash, the brother of singer Palak Muchhal, offered a rare glimpse into her world off the pitch.

Whether this is a temporary fallout or the final chapter of their five-year journey remains unknown. However, in the high-stakes world of public romance, a cleared feed often signals the point of no return.