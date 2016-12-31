Pakistan's Oldest Living Test Cricketer Imtiaz Ahmed Dies at 88

Imtiaz Ahmed was 88 years of age at the time of his death.

Imtiaz Ahmed was 88 years of age at the time of his death. © AFP

Karachi:

Pakistan cricket on Saturday lost its oldest living Test player Imtiaz Ahmed after he died in Lahore following a protracted illness.

He was just five days away from turning 89.

The death of Imtiaz leaves former batsman Waqar Hasan, who now lives in London, as the lone survivor from the Pakistan team's first Test tour to India in 1952-53.

The family members informed that Imtiaz had complained of breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last, having suffered a chest infection.

Imtiaz was a member of the Pakistan squad that went on a maiden Test tour to India.

He went on to play in 41 Tests as wicketkeeper-batsman, scoring 2079 runs that included 209 against New Zealand in 1955 at Goddard stadium in Lahore.

This year Pakistan lost two other members of the squad that went to India in Hanif Muhammad and pacer Israr Ali.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) condoled the death of Imtiaz.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said Imtiaz, who had served as the chief selector and manager of the Pakistan team, was someone who along with Hanif Fazal Mahmood and skipper Abdul Hafeez Kardar helped put Pakistan on the world cricket map.

"He will be widely missed in the cricket circles as he continued to remain involved with the game even after his retirement and wanted to serve Pakistan cricket," said Shaharyar.