Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, Live Updates: The first match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-series will be played between the hosts and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, Live Updates: The first match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-series will be played between the hosts and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. The series made headlines even before the first game as Afghanistan were the original participants, who withdrew after three of their local cricketers died in the military conflict between the two nations. Zimbabwe then replaced Afghanistan while Sri Lanka joined as the third and final participant of the series. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch to begin their campaign with a win. (Live Scorecard)
Match 1, T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan, 2025, Nov 18, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
ZIM
22/0 (2.4)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.25
Batsman
Brian Bennett
17* (12)
Tadiwanashe Marumani
5 (4)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
17/0 (1.4)
Salman Mirza
5/0 (1)
PAK vs ZIM, T20I Tri-Series, Live Updates
Shaheen comes round the wicket, attacks the stumps. Brian Bennett punts this to mid off and rotates strike.
Good length on off, Brian Bennett cuts this behind square on off for a couple.
Fuller than a length, just outside off. Bennett goes at it with hard hands, gets the outside edge that rolls to deep third for a single.
Fuller than a length, around off. Bennett looks to drive and misses.
Pitched full, around off. Bennett drives and picks out the man at cover.
FOUR! In the air and in the gap! Fuller than a length, around off. Bennett slices the drive in the gap at the point and the backward point region for a lovely boundary.
Pace off on a length and angled across the batter. Bennett pushes at it but fails to connect.
Good length delivery, pushed across the batter. Bennett has a poke at it and misses.
Salman Mirza will share the attack.
Good length, angled back into the stumps. Marumani clips it between the short fine leg and the deep backward square leg for a couple.
Leading edge but safe! Fuller than a length, on the middle and leg. Marumani looks to flick it across the line, gets a leading edge wide of the mid-off fielder for a couple.
Yorker length delivery in the blockhole. Bennett makes room and squeezes it to deep third for a single.
FOUR! TOP SHOT! Fuller than a good length, well outside off. Bennett reaches for it and finds the gap through the covers for another boundary.
Fuller than a length and pushed across the batter, around off. Bennett looks to drive and misses.
FOUR! Zimbabwe are away! Full-length delivery angled across the batter. Bennett goes for the drive, gets the outside edge that runs down to the deep third region for a streaky boundary.
We are all set for the action to begin. Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani are taking to the field for Zimbabwe, facing off against Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who's ready to bowl the first over.
PITCH REPORT - Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja are at the pitchside. Bazid says the pitch comes across as slightly tacky. Adds that under the usual conditions, they’d expect a gentle sheen, but at the moment, the ball may hold up in the surface. Ramiz Raja mentions that should the dew arrive, it could allow the ball to come onto the bat more freely. Closes by sharing that the cold conditions will also influence how the pitch behaves.
Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, is making the most of this unexpected series opportunity, seeing it as a blessing in disguise ahead of the World Cup. He's keeping his focus on the present match, while also eyeing the bigger picture. Raza describes the Rawalpindi pitch as slower than usual, likely due to the recent Test matches played here. He's not too concerned about dew, stating it's beyond their control.
Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha, has decided to bowl first, citing the wicket as a bit slow and not typical of Pindi tracks. He's also confident that there won't be any dew, which could impact the game. Salman Agha says he is optimistic about his team's chances, given their recent winning streak. However, he'll be missing key players Usman Tariq, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim in this contest.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (C), Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor (WK), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava.