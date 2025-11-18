Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, Live Updates: The first match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-series will be played between the hosts and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. The series made headlines even before the first game as Afghanistan were the original participants, who withdrew after three of their local cricketers died in the military conflict between the two nations. Zimbabwe then replaced Afghanistan while Sri Lanka joined as the third and final participant of the series. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch to begin their campaign with a win. (Live Scorecard)