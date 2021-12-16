The Pakistan vs West Indies three-match ODI series has been postponed due to five more positive cases in the visiting camp, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a joint statement on Thursday. "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have issued a joint statement after five more positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp following Wednesday's PCR testing, raising the total number of positive cases to nine since their arrival in Karachi on December 9," the release said.

West Indies' wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves and two support staff members - assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Akshai Mansingh - tested positive for Covid-19. The tests were conducted on Wednesday.

“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test result. As such, Thursday's T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned," the statement said.

The ODI series which was slated to begin on December 18, is likely to be rescheduled in early 2022.

“However, taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," the statement added.

The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday's PCR and today's Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight's match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations.

The third and final T20I in Karachi between the two sides went ahead as per schedule on Thursday.