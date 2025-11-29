Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Updates: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in the final of the Tri-Nation Series 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi tonight. Host team captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. "We are going to bowl first. It's not a typical Pindi pitch, it's 170 kind of a pitch. Hopefully dew will play a part," said the Pakistan captain after the toss. (Live Scorecard)