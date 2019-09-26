Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan's head coach and selector, is all set for his first assignment as Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match One-day International (ODI) series at home. Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Ahead of the first ODI, Misbah while addressing the media came up with a witty reply when a journalist asked him about the low strike-rate of Pakistan's batsmen. A journalist asked Misbah-ul-Haq that batsmen have focussed on tuk tuk a lot more than hard hitting, they have scored centuries off 235 balls. "Even when you used to bat, you used to have similar approach towards your innings. So, as head coach would you allow the batsmen to focus more on tuk tuk and less on hard hitting?" a journalist asked Misbah-ul-Haq.
The former Pakistan captain in reply, asked the journalist that whether someone has asked him to irritate the coach?
Misbah didn't choose the thug life, the thug life chose him. pic.twitter.com/kJPjbk3eXg— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 25, 2019
"You're focussing more on tuk tuk, looks like you didn't get a car today. Or maybe someone has told you to try and irritate the coach," Misbah-ul-Haq said.
The 45-year-old further said Sri Lanka touring Pakistan is an encouraging sign.
"The Sri Lankan team coming to Pakistan is an encouraging sign. Countries need to support every country, not just Pakistan, but any place where there is any such situation, because without this, the survival of cricket is difficult," Misbah added.
After the limited overs fixtures, Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan later this year for a Test series which will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.
(With IANS inputs)