Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, on the eve of the clash, urged his side to continue the winning momentum they discovered during a recent series success against South Africa. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, entered the series in good form, with the side having registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe in their most recent ODI contests in August on the back of a Player of the Series performance from experienced batter Pathum Nissanka.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will take place on Tuesday, November 11.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match be held?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

