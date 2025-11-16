Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The 3-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka concludes in Rawalpindi, with the hosts holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, aiming to complete a clean sweep. Riding on Babar Azam's century in the last game and impactful bowling from Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed, the hosts are full of confidence, going into the final match of the series. For Sri Lanka, this match is about salvaging pride and ending their inconsistent run on a high. They need their top-order, including Kusal Mendis, to convert starts, and spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga to be more effective. The Rawalpindi pitch is likely to be batting-friendly once again, with dew favouring the team batting second. Expect another high-scoring, fierce contest as Sri Lanka look for a consolation victory.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will take place on Friday, November 16.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match be held?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 3:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)