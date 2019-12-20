 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi's Maiden Five-Wicket Haul Helps Pakistan Fight Back On Day 2

Updated: 20 December 2019 20:31 IST

Shaheen Afridi took a maiden five-wicket haul to lead Pakistan's fightback after Sri Lanka gained a crucial lead in the second Test in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. © AFP

Shaheen Shah Afridi took a maiden five-wicket haul to lead Pakistan's fightback after Sri Lanka gained a crucial lead in the second Test in Karachi on Friday. The 19-year-old paceman took 5-77 and was ably supported by new-ball partner Mohammad Abbas (4-55) to keep Sri Lanka down to 271 on a tricky National Stadium pitch. That gave the visitors a lead of 80 runs over Pakistan's first-innings total of 191. By the close of second day's play Pakistan had wiped off 57 of the deficit for no loss but they still trail by 23 runs with all 10 wickets in hand and three days to play.

Opener Abid Ali -- who became the first batsman ever to hit a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international in the first match in Rawalpindi -- was unbeaten on 32 and Shan Masood on 21 not out.

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw due to bad weather, leaving both teams to fight it out for the series win in Karachi.

The series is part of the ongoing World Test championship with nine teams competing. The top two teams will play the final in June 2021.

Sri Lanka fought through Dinesh Chandimal who made 74 and Dilruwan Perera who made a fighting 48 batting at number nine.

With his team wobbling at 80-5 in the morning, Chandimal built partnerships of 67 with Dhananjaya de Silva (32) for the sixth wicket, 37 for the seventh wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (21) and then another 51 with Perera for the eighth.

"It was not an easy pitch to bat on," Chandimal said.

"At one time we were struggling at 80-5 and I knew first we have to get the runs they got, so I just try to play positive and it helped.

"I think if we get early wickets tomorrow and keep them down to below 250 then that will be a winning score."

Chandimal was finally dismissed by part-time spinner Haris Sohail, caught at backward point after he mistimed a cut. He hit 10 boundaries in his 143-ball knock.

The extended two-and-a-half hour first session belonged to Pakistan who took three early wickets after Sri Lanka resumed at 64-3.

It were Abbas and Shaheen who rattled the Sri Lankan batting.

Abbas had nightwatchman Lasith Embuldeniya caught in the slip for 13 before left-armer Afridi dismissed Angelo Mathews, also for 13.

De Silva, who scored a century in the first Test, batted with grit to frustrate Pakistan and take Sri Lanka to 170-6 at lunch.

Shaheen broke the stand by luring De Silva into hooking straight into the hands of deep square-leg fielder Abbas, who held a running catch.

Perera also added an invaluable 36 for the ninth wicket with Vishwa Fernando to increase Sri Lanka's lead before Shaheen took the last two wickets in three balls.

Shahen's previous best of 4-64 came in the Centurion Test against South Africa earlier this year.

Perera hit six boundaries and a six in his 84-ball stay.

The Test series -- part of the ongoing World Test championship -- is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 suspended international cricket in the country.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Shaheen Shah Afridi Shaheen Afridi Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shaheen Afridi claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket
  • Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 271 on Day 2 of the second Test
  • Pakistan were 57 for nought at stumps on Day 2
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Pakistan Fight Back After Sri Lanka Bowl Out Hosts On Day 1
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Pakistan Fight Back After Sri Lanka Bowl Out Hosts On Day 1
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Rain Forces Early Stumps On Day 2
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Rain Forces Early Stumps On Day 2
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
Australia vs Pakistan: Wasim Akram Bashes Shaheen Afridi For Fielding Howlers Against Australia
Australia vs Pakistan: Wasim Akram Bashes Shaheen Afridi For Fielding Howlers Against Australia
Pakistan Cricketers
Pakistan Cricketers' Dinner Treat For Indian Taxi Driver In Brisbane Becomes Talk Of Town
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.