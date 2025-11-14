Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Score, PAK vs SL LIVE Cricket Updates: Sri Lanka Off To Steady Start, Shaheen Unwell
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Pakistan opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Friday
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Score, PAK vs SL LIVE Cricket Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Pakistan opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Friday in Rawalpindi. Pakistan is being led by Salman Agha as Shaheen Afridi is unwell. The match is being played under the shadow of a major security threat. Some Sri Lanka players wanted to leave Pakistan after a bomb blast in Islamabad, but they were convinced to stay back. In the first match of the three-ODI series, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by a narrow six-run margin. Therefore, the second ODI is a do-or-die contest for Sri Lanka to stay in the series. (LIVE SCORE)
2nd ODI, Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Nov 14, 2025
Drinks
PAK
SL
62/2 (13.1)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.71
Batsman
Kusal Mendis
5 (9)
Bowler
Mohammad Wasim
8/0 (3)
Abrar Ahmed
8/1 (2.1)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Updates
Drinks break!
Floated around off, Kamil Mishara looks to punch this around cover but misses out. Mohammad Rizwan gathers this behind the stumps and removes the bails in a flash. Kamil Mishara did drag his back foot out of the crease while looking to drive it away. The umpires have sent this upstairs for a stumping check. It looked tight on the replay as Kamil's back foot might just be on the line. After several replays, the TV umpire decides that indeed the batter did not have anything behind the crease and Kamil Mishara departs for 27.
Short and wide of off, Kusal Mendis cuts this to deep third's right for two.
A bit too full around middle and leg, Kusal Mendis nudges this through mid-wicket for two this time.
Good length on middle and leg, Kusal Mendis works this to mid-wicket for no run.
Wasim drags his length back and bowls it on a good length around off, Kusal Mendis thumps this straight to cover.
Full and wide of off, Kusal Mendis leans towards the pitch of the delivery and punches this to cover.
On a length around middle and off, Kamil Mishara tucks this to the left of mid on and rotates.
Tossed up around off, Kusal Mendis dabs this to the bowler's left for a dot.
Floated around off, Kamil Mishara pushes this wide to the right of cover for a single.