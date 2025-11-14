Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Pakistan opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Friday in Rawalpindi. Pakistan is being led by Salman Agha as Shaheen Afridi is unwell. The match is being played under the shadow of a major security threat. Some Sri Lanka players wanted to leave Pakistan after a bomb blast in Islamabad, but they were convinced to stay back. In the first match of the three-ODI series, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by a narrow six-run margin. Therefore, the second ODI is a do-or-die contest for Sri Lanka to stay in the series. (LIVE SCORE)