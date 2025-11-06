Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates 2nd ODI
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan aim to wrap up the series as they take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Faislabad.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Scorecard© X (Twitter)
PAK vs SA Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: Pakistan aim to wrap up the series as they take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Faislabad. The hosts lead 1-0 in the series after brilliant half-centuries from batters Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan guided them to a two-wicket win against the Proteas on Tuesday. South Africa have called up wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann for the remainder of their ODI series against Pakistan as a replacement for injured Dewald Brevis. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, South Africa in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Nov 06, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
27/3 (6.4)
SA
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.05
Batsman
Saim Ayub
5 (10)
Salman Agha
1* (10)
Bowler
Nandre Burger
21/3 (3.4)
Corbin Bosch
4/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
1 run.
No run.
Pitches it up, on off. Salman Agha pushes it to cover.
No run.
No run.
Back of a length, around off. Salman Agha gets on his toes and punches it to cover.
Leg bye! Fuller, on the pads. Salman Agha misses the flick and hits the pad. The ball rolls away toward fine leg and gets a single.
Salman Agha is the next man in.
OUT! DRAGGED ON! Nandre Burger is all pumped up and he is enjoying it! He bowls it back of a length, pitches it just outside middle stump and shapes it away from the right-hander. Mohammad Rizwan hangs back and tries to steer the delivery toward cover, but changes his mind and ends up trying to make a leave. The ball hits the underedge while Rizwan is retreating his willow and it clips the off stump.
WIDE! Back of a length, but sprays it down the leg side. Pakistan gets a bonus run.
FOUR! Excellent placement from Rizwan! Pitches it up, around the pads of the batter. Mohammad Rizwan, with no such footwork, pushes it wide of the mid on fielder to get four runs. Rizwan is off his mark!
On a length, around off. Mohammad Rizwan dabs it away, toward the cover fielder.
Short of a length, on middle. Mohammad Rizwan takes his eyes off the delivery and takes a hit on his rib cage.
Mohammad Rizwan walks up to the middle.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That's a big wicket for South Africa! Nandre Burger scoots from over the stumps, pitches it on middle, on a good length, but angles it away. Babar Azam gets squared up as he expects the ball to nip back at him, but the ball catches the outer edge and zips toward the left of the first slip fielder. Donovan Ferreira is the man who flies away and takes a spectacular two-handed catch to get the second wicket. Babar falls for 11 off 13, and Pakistan are 17/2!
Short of a length, on the stumps. Saim Ayub soft hands it to cover.
Back of a length, shapes it away, wide outside off. Saim Ayub lets it travel to the keeper.
Pitches it up, angles away from the left-hander. Saim Ayub tries to defend to his front but misses on the outside edge.
Pitches it up, around off. Saim Ayub makes another leave.
On a length, wide outside off. Saim Ayub leaves it alone to the keeper.