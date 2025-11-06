PAK vs SA Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: Pakistan aim to wrap up the series as they take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Faislabad. The hosts lead 1-0 in the series after brilliant half-centuries from batters Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan guided them to a two-wicket win against the Proteas on Tuesday. South Africa have called up wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann for the remainder of their ODI series against Pakistan as a replacement for injured Dewald Brevis. (Live Scorecard)