Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will resume their innings from 94/4 on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Score Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will resume their innings from 94/4 on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Currently, Babar Azam (49*) and Mohammad Rizwan (16*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts lead by 23 runs. South Africa was all out on Wednesday for 404 in its first innings — having resumed on 185-4 and being reduced to 235-8 and 306-9 — to take a 71-run lead. Pakistan's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi claimed six wickets and became the oldest bowler in test cricket to grab a five-wicket haul in his debut test at the age of 38. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Oct 20, 2025
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
333&96/5 (35.5)
SA
404
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.68
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
17 (50)
Salman Agha
0* (0)
Bowler
Simon Harmer
28/4 (13.5)
Keshav Maharaj
30/0 (10)
PAK vs SA, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
Tossed up on off. Babar Azam prods and defends.
On a length, spins back into the middle. Mohammad Rizwan stays back and tucks into the square leg region for one.
Fifty for Babar Azam! Flatter, on off. Babar Azam tucks into the leg side and crosses for a single. Raises his bat and soaks up the applause.
Tosses it on a length and spins back into middle. Babar Azam covers the line and drops it toward short leg.
All set now. The teams and the umpires make their way out to the ground. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are in the middle to resume their innings. It will be Simon Harmer with the ball for South Africa. Let's play...
Kagiso Rabada is up for a chat. He says that he is happy to contribute to the team. Adds that the plan was to attack and take down the spinners. Shares that Senuran Muthusamy did not bowl a lot in the first innings, but he batted superbly well and held the innings well. Mentions that he backed his attacking options and was strong in defence. Closes by adding that having plans for each better has worked well for them, and they need to execute to the best of their ability.
Pitch Report (Day 4) - Bazid Khan is pitchside with his assessment. He notes that there hasn’t been much change in the surface over the three days, and the pitch has held up quite well. He adds that on Day 1, there was about 4.2 degrees of turn, Day 2 saw the same, and Day 3 offered only a slight increase to 4.5 degrees. Tells that the spinner who has managed to extract the most turn has been Keshav Maharaj, as he’s bowled the slowest through the air, giving the ball plenty of flight, and has managed to get up to 4.9 degrees of turn. Shares that there are a few rough patches and footmarks in the fuller-length areas, but overall, the pitch still looks very good as you move down the surface. Closes by sharing that Pakistan are on the back foot at the moment, but a couple of solid partnerships could shift the momentum, and the first hour today will be crucial.
In Pakistan’s second innings, South Africa’s spinners struck early. Simon Harmer took three key wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 16 for 3, later 60 for 4. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings and ensured no further damage before Stumps. As we head into Day 4, the match is beautifully poised. Can South Africa tighten their grip and push for victory, or will Pakistan’s middle order fight back to set a challenging target? We’ll find out soon. Stay tuned. Live action is coming shortly!
For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj starred with the ball, claiming seven wickets, while Simon Harmer picked up two. With the bat, Senuran Muthusamy anchored the innings with an unbeaten 89, and Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with important half-centuries. The late fireworks came from Kagiso Rabada, whose explosive 71 from number 11 stretched the lead and tilted the game in the visitors’ favour.
Pakistan’s first-innings total of 333 was built on solid contributions from Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, and Abdullah Shafique, while debutant Asif Afridi impressed with a brilliant six-wicket haul. However, some loose bowling late in the innings allowed South Africa’s lower order to add valuable runs and swing the momentum their way.
Hello and welcome to Day 4 coverage of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa, from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. South Africa hold the upper hand after taking a 71-run lead in the first innings and then reducing Pakistan to 94 for 4 at Stumps on Day 3. The hosts lead by just 23 runs, and with six wickets remaining, face a tough battle to stay in the contest. The Proteas, meanwhile, will be eager to strike early and push for victory to level the series.
...DAY 4, SESSION 1...
Right then, that is it from an entertaining Day 3 of this 2nd Test, where South Africa will feel Pakistan are there for the taking. Day 4 will begin on 23rd October, Thursday at 5 am GMT, but you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
After a long day in the field, where lapses like dropped catches and missed chances had crept in, Pakistan’s batters looked the effects of fatigue when they walked out. They might have expected Keshav Maharaj to open the attack, but Aiden Markram handed the new ball to Simon Harmer, who was exceptional, claiming a couple of early wickets, including the in-form Shan Masood, while Kagiso Rabada also struck as Pakistan slumped to 16/3. Babar Azam looked in great touch, played with intent, supported briefly by Saud Shakeel, who fell to Harmer as well. Once again, the reliable duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings, helping Pakistan move into a slender 23-run lead with Babar on 49. Both will look to consolidate and build the advantage, while South Africa will hunt for early breakthroughs to keep the target within reach.
If the 71-run stand between Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy seemed threatening, Pakistan faced even more frustration when Kagiso Rabada joined the crease. Trailing by 27 runs at that stage, Rabada launched a fearless counter-attack, smashing boundaries and sixes while remaining solid in defense. Both batters reached half-centuries, steering South Africa past Pakistan’s total. Senuran neared his maiden century on 89, but a moment of over-ambition from Rabada saw him depart on 71, both registering their career-best Test scores and handing South Africa a 71-run lead.
Pakistan began the day strongly, with Asif Afridi picking up three quick wickets to register his maiden Test fifer, and Noman Ali chipping in with another to leave South Africa at 235/8. With a 98-run lead still in hand, the hosts would have expected to extend their advantage, but cricket has its own twists. The Proteas launched a determined rearguard, led by Senuran Muthusamy, who balanced caution with controlled aggression to take them through to Lunch without further damage.
Some relief for Pakistan late in the final session, but the day largely belonged to South Africa, who will be delighted with how things have unfolded. Few would’ve backed them at the start, yet they’ve displayed tremendous grit and character to turn the tide. True to its reputation as the 'moving day, ' Day 3 has certainly shifted the game’s momentum, and with both sides still in the hunt, the contest remains finely poised heading into Day 4.
Drama on the final ball! Keshav Maharaj loops it up, full and on off, Mohammad Rizwan strides out and drives it to extra covers. As this is the last ball of the day, he just turns back and dislodges the bails with his bat. Kyle Verreynne sees this and appeals, and the other players join in as well. The on-field umpires have a discussion with Aiden Markram and say that it is Not Out as they have already called for the Stumps. Rizwan walks back with a smile on his face. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
What happened there? Mohammad Rizwan, after playing the ball, turns around and just decides to take the bails off with his bat. Kyle Verreynne, the keeper, appeals for a hit-wicket, but the on-field umpires say no. According to them, they called Stumps before Rizwan did that. Very risky thing to do, but he gets away with it.
Gives this one some more air, full and around middle, Mohammad Rizwan defends it on the front foot.