Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will resume their innings from 94/4 on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Currently, Babar Azam (49*) and Mohammad Rizwan (16*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts lead by 23 runs. South Africa was all out on Wednesday for 404 in its first innings — having resumed on 185-4 and being reduced to 235-8 and 306-9 — to take a 71-run lead. Pakistan's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi claimed six wickets and became the oldest bowler in test cricket to grab a five-wicket haul in his debut test at the age of 38. (Live Scorecard)