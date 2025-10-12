Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: Pakistan face a tough challenge as they take on South Africa in the first Test of their two-match series in Lahore on Sunday. Both teams will be starting their campaigns in the recent World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Pakistan finished last in the previous WTC cycle and will look to bounce back from their disappointing loss in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Shaheen Afridi returns to the squad for the series while the seasoned duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also found spots for the Test series. A lot of focus will be on the spinners who were provided with favourable tracks in the past. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma will miss the series due to injury while Keshav Maharaj will only play the second Test.

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be played from Sunday, October 12 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match be held?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match will not be televised live on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)