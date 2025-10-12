Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Pakistan take on South Africa in the first Test match in Lahore on Sunday. Pakistan, who finished last in the last cycle of World Test Championship, look to begin their new campaign on a positive note. They will also look to bounce back from the disappointing loss against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Shaheen Afridi made a return to the Test squad while a lot of focus will be on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. On the other hand, South Africa will miss Temba Bavuma, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj due to injuries.