Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Pakistan take on South Africa in the first Test match in Lahore on Sunday.
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates© X (Twitter)
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Pakistan take on South Africa in the first Test match in Lahore on Sunday. Pakistan, who finished last in the last cycle of World Test Championship, look to begin their new campaign on a positive note. They will also look to bounce back from the disappointing loss against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Shaheen Afridi made a return to the Test squad while a lot of focus will be on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. On the other hand, South Africa will miss Temba Bavuma, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj due to injuries.
1st Test, South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Oct 12, 2025
Day 1 | Morning Session
PAK
28/1 (4.2)
SA
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.46
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
12 (17)
Shan Masood
12* (8)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
15/1 (2.2)
Wiaan Mulder
13/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1
Good length on middle and off, Imam-ul-Haq leans over and defends.
Good length on off, Imam-ul-Haq blocks this off his front foot.
NO BALL! Wiaan Mulder has overstepped again.
On a length, wide of off, Shan Masood shifts his bodyweight perfectly on his front foot and punches this through cover. Ryan Rickelton gives it a chase from wide mid off and does extremely well to keep it down to three.
Hits the hard length on middle and leg, Shan Masood keeps it out with a block.
Good length on middle and leg, Imam-ul-Haq tucks this to mid-wicket for no run.
FOUR! GLORIOUS! Pitched-up, around off, Imam-ul-Haq presents a full face of his bat as he gets right on top of it and plays the off-drive for a boundary down to the long off fence.
Good length on off, Imam-ul-Haq jams this out on off.
On a length, angling away on off, Imam-ul-Haq leaves it.
An issue with the sight screen has halted the play for the moment. Everything is sorted and we are good to continue.
On a length, shaping a hint away from the left-hander. Imam-ul-Haq prods in front to block this but the movement away beats Imam on his outside edge.
Good length around the pads, Shaheen Afridi milks this towards the on-side for one.
Good length on off, Imam-ul-Haq blocks this one out.
FOUR! A beautifully struck boundary from Imam-ul-Haq. Short-pitched, on off, Imam-ul-Haq gets on top of the bounce and cuts this through the point region for a boundary. Pakistan have already hit three boundaries so far.
Nagging length on middle and leg, going across the batter. Imam-ul-Haq goes for the flick but rolls his wrists early and gets it edged off the outside towards gully for no run. A little bit of mic-up between Imam and Shan but no harm done as the fielder fumbles.
Hits the hard length wide of off, Imam-ul-Haq leaves it all alone.
Good length on off, Imam-ul-Haq blocks this out on off.
Good length on off, Imam-ul-Haq pushes this to silly mid off for no run.
ONO BALL! On a length nipping back into the batter, Imam-ul-Haq tucks this through square leg for a couple. Wiaan Mulder has overstepped and the umpire has called it a no ball.
Who'll share the attack? Well. It's pace from both ends as Wiaan Mulder will be bowling from the other end.