Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Pakistan take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. This marks the first international cricket in the city of Faisalabad after a hiatus of 17 years. Iqbal Stadium last hosted an ODI in 2008, before the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 forced Pakistan to play its home matches in the United Arab Emirates for six years. Pakistan drew the test series against South Africa 1-1, and defeated the Proteas in the T20s 2-1 after winning back-to-back matches in Lahore.

In this series, the hosts will be led by pacer Shaheen Afridi, who replaced Mohammed Rizwan as the new ODI captain.

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place on Tuesday, November 4.

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI match be held?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be held at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad .

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)