Watch: Massive Injury Scare For Pakistan Batsman After Being Hit By Ferocious Bouncer

Pakistan might have won the second ODI at a canter against New Zealand to level the three-match series 1-1 but their win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday night but their victory was overshadowed by a worrying injury to opener Imam-ul-Haq. The left-hander was attended to on the ground and then taken to hospital after being hit on the head by a ferocious bouncer from Lockie Ferguson. Fortunately, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that scans had shown that the player had suffered no damage.

During Pakistan's chase of 210, Imam was batting on 16 when he was forced to retire after a short delivery from fast bowler Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he fell to the ground.

Team management originally said that the 22-year-old would undergo CT scans and be monitored for the next 48 hours.

But PCB later said that "Imam-ul-Haq all scans clear. He joined the team and will remain under observation of Team Physio".

Imam ul Haq has been taken to the hospital for scans. Get well soon @ImamUlHaq12 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/oXpAUwx5RZ — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2018

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik also allayed fears of a serious injury by posting a picture with Imam-ul-Haq.

On the field, young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his career best bowling figures of 4-38 while opener Fakhar Zaman hit a run-a-ball 88 for his seventh fifty to help Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.

With the win Pakistan broke a four-year losing streak of 12 consecutive one-day internationals against the Black Caps, starting with a 3-2 defeat in the UAE in 2014.

The final ODI match of the series will be played in Dubai on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)