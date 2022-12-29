Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Kane Williamson And Co. Look To Increase Lead
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live: On Day 3, Kane Williamson survived two stumpings and a leg-before decision before knocking an unbeaten 105, while Ish Sodhi was on one, with the tourists leading by two runs
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live: On Day 3, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham hit contrasting hundreds to propel New Zealand to 440-6 at the close on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi. Williamson survived two stumpings and a leg-before decision before knocking an unbeaten 105, while Ish Sodhi was on one, with the tourists leading by two runs. Williamson's 25th Test century is his first in international cricket since he racked up 238, also against Pakistan, in Christchurch in January last year. With the National Stadium pitch likely to take spin on the last two days, New Zealand will look to press home their advantage in the first Test of the two-match series, their first in Pakistan since 2002. (LIVE SCORECARD)
PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4 Live
No run.
No run.
Flighted one, full and around leg, Sodhi flicks it a bit aerially but it goes safely to mid-wicket.
A touch quicker, full and on middle at 89.1 kph, Sodhi again is on the front foot in defense.
Begins with a loopy delivery, full and around off, Sodhi defends it back off the front foot.
Abrar Ahmed to bowl from the other end. A slip, short leg and silly point in place.
Back of a length on off, Williamson punches from the back foot to mid on. Wasim begins Day 4 with a maiden.
This time it's full and around off, angling into the batter, Kane is behind the line in defense.
Wasim bends his back to go short but the line is quite wide outside off, Williamson leans back a shade and makes a leave.
Again it's on a length and just outside off, Kane plays late with an angled bat but still finds the fielder at gully who moves across to his right to stop the ball.
Right on the money this time. On a length and close to off, curling in, Williamson is on the back foot as he defends it back.
A gentle loosened to begin the day's play. Length delivery, down the leg side, Williamson tries to flick but misses.
We are all set for the game to begin. The umpires have made their way out in the middle. The Pakistan players are seen in a huddle near the ropes. Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi will resume their innings. Mohammad Wasim to start from this end. Here we go...
Tom Latham comes up for a chat! The opener starts by admitting that he was not aware of the milestone he achieved (the most hundreds by a Kiwi opener). Shares that heading into the series they had a close look at how this particular pitch has played in the recent past and prepared accordingly. Feels that the pitch has started to throw up tricks and they needed to adjust to it. Adds that sweeping from the rough, with the spin, was a better option for him and it turned out to be quite productive.
Pakistan clawed their way back into the game late on Day 3. Mohammad Wasim got rid of Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell soon followed. The hosts were too clumsy with their fielding and had their fielding been on point, they could have ended New Zealand's innings by now. Pakistan will need to improve on their fielding now and bag some early wickets this morning. Can they do it? Or will the New Zealand batters stretch their lead? We shall find out shortly. Stay tuned...
Starting the day at 165 for no loss, the visitors started off slow but lost Devon Conway early on at 183. Tom Latham continued his good work and notched up his 13th Test century and added 48 runs for the second wicket alongside Kane Williamson. Latham then lost his wicket but Williamson continued to bat. He then survived a couple of stumpings, thanks to Sarfaraz Ahmed's failed glovework, and made Pakistan pay for it with a lovely hundred. New Zealand are now 2 runs ahead and they will be eyeing a handy lead.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 4 of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. All three days were unpredictable and the momentum swung from one end to another like in pendulum for both sides. For now, New Zealand have a slight upper hand in the game with Williamson still batting on 105* and the Kiwis having a lead of 2 runs with 4 wickets in the bank. Nonetheless, some quick wickets at the start now can get Pakistan back on level terms.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
The 'moving day' comes to a close but this Test match has not moved a lot. It's delicately poised and heading more towards a one-inning shootout. Williamson has some capable batters to come and New Zealand will be hoping that they gain a handy lead in the first innings. For Pakistan, it's all about picking the remaining four wickets quickly and then batting with a more sensible approach. This pitch is only going to get tougher for batting, mainly due to the variable bounce. A couple of exciting days in store. Do join us on Day 4 at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) for all the action. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
Pakistan bowled with all their heart and soul. At times, they looked threatening with their spinners but the consistency factor was lacking. Add to it, they were quite clumsy in the field as well. Not to forget the missed stumping chance of Kane Williamson when he was on 21 and just like Babar Azam, he is also making the opposition pay for that error.