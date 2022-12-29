Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live: On Day 3, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham hit contrasting hundreds to propel New Zealand to 440-6 at the close on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi. Williamson survived two stumpings and a leg-before decision before knocking an unbeaten 105, while Ish Sodhi was on one, with the tourists leading by two runs. Williamson's 25th Test century is his first in international cricket since he racked up 238, also against Pakistan, in Christchurch in January last year. With the National Stadium pitch likely to take spin on the last two days, New Zealand will look to press home their advantage in the first Test of the two-match series, their first in Pakistan since 2002. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 4 of the 1st Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from National Stadium, in Karachi:

