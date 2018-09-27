Pakistan vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazelwood Named Joint Vice-Captains

The Australian cricket board on Thursday appointed all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Josh Hazelwood as vice-captains of the national team for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan scheduled to begin from October 7 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following a lengthy selection process that involved an unprecedented voting by team members, Cricket Australia 's selection panel made the final decision of having two deputies for the tour of UAE. It is for the first time that the team will have two players serving as the vice-captains of the national side, led by Tim Paine.

Reflecting on the appointments, selection chief Trevor Hohns made it clear that the sole purpose behind choosing two vice-captains was to drive the team towards achieving their goal and objectives.

He further stated that Marsh and Hazelwood are ready to assist newly-appointed Coach Justin Langer and newly-selected skipper Paine in their journey ahead.

"It was not a process designed to find the next Australian Test captain, but to find two vice-captains who will support and help drive the team's goals and objectives," cricket.com.au quoted Hohns, as saying.

"Justin Langer and Tim Paine have a clear vision for the Test team, and Josh and Mitch are invested and ready to support the coach and captain on this journey," he added.

Expressing happiness over being chosen as the vice-captain, Marsh said that he is proud of the development and he further expressed hope of doing justice to the role assigned.

"I'm very proud. We've been through this process over the last couple of months as a team and to have my teammates vote me in and myself into this position, I'm very proud," Marsh said.

"Hopefully I'll do the job justice," he added.

Pakistan series will be Australia's first Test outing after the infamous ball-tampering scandal during their third Test against South Africa at New Lands. The team, who have got a fresh look with new coach Justin Langer and new captain Tim Paine at the helm of the squad, will look to leave the past scars behind and put an impressive show in the upcoming Test series.

(With ANI Inputs)