Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 1st T20I: Babar Azam Included In Playing XI, Pakistan Opt To Bat
Pakistan vs Australia Live Updates: Babar Azam has been included in the playing XI as Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat.
PAK vs AUS 1st T20I Live Updates: Babar Azam has been included in the playing XI as Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat in the first T20I against Australia. Pakistan host Australia in a three-match series in Lahore, despite the dark clouds looming over their participation in T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of the clash at Gaddafi Stadium, the visitors confirmed that Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards, and Matthew Renshaw are going to make their T20I debuts. Travis Head is leading the Aussies in the series opener, as regular captain Mitchell Marsh has been rested after arriving in Pakistan less than 48 hours ago. The series serves as a crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. (Live Scorecard)
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head (C), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw (ON DEBUT), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards (ON DEBUT), Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman (ON DEBUT).
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (C), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
TOSS - The coin lands in favour of the home team and Pakistan opt to BAT first.
Battle begins - With quality and depth on both sides, the series promises an engaging contest. Who will strike first? We’ll find out shortly. Toss and team news coming up. Stay tuned.
Opportunity knocks for Australia’s young guns - Australia, meanwhile, last played a T20I series against India in November, with most of their squad recently featuring in the Big Bash League. Several key players, including Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, have been rested until the World Cup. At the same time, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis miss the opening game. Travis Head is expected to lead the side. The batting responsibility will rest on Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Josh Philippe, and Mitchell Owen. Adam Zampa headlines the bowling attack, supported by Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis, with Cameron Green returning after a lengthy break and keen to reassert his all-round influence.
Confident Pakistan eye strong series start - Pakistan come into the series after a 1–1 draw against Sri Lanka, with one match washed out by rain. Salman Agha continues to lead a side rich in batting depth, boasting the likes of Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Khawaja Nafay. The presence of multi-skilled cricketers such as Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Faheem Ashraf provides excellent balance. In the bowling department, Shaheen Afridi returns from injury and will lead the attack alongside Naseem Shah. Settled and confident, Pakistan will be keen to make a strong start to the series.
Lahore is up and ready - With less than ten days remaining until the World Cup, the focus shifts to fine-tuning combinations and testing squad depth as another T20I series gets underway. Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the first T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium. While Australia arrive without several first-choice players, Pakistan have named a full-strength squad as they look to settle on their best XI ahead of the global showpiece.
…MATCHDAY…
Final tune-up before the World Cup - Less than a fortnight remains until the T20 World Cup, and preparations are now in their final stages for the global event. Pakistan and Australia are set to face each other in a three-match T20I series in Lahore, with both sides keen to fine-tune their combinations and build momentum heading into the tournament. Australia hit by injuries - This marks Australia's first T20I assignment of 2026. They last played at home against India in November, and while they have not featured together since, the players have stayed in the T20 groove through the Big Bash League. The Aussies also went through a preparatory camp in Dubai ahead of this tour. From the preliminary 15-member squad, 10 players will travel to Pakistan, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins still recovering from injuries. Tim David and Nathan Ellis also suffered setbacks during the BBL, while Glenn Maxwell has been rested to stay fresh for the World Cup. The injuries have opened the door for Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards, both of whom impressed in the BBL and now have a chance to push their World Cup claims. Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott are also among the pace bowling group. Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann lead the spin attack, while Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly add all-round value. Matthew Short and Mitchell Owen can also contribute with the ball. Cameron Green resumed bowling during the Ashes, though his role with the ball in this series and at the World Cup remains to be seen. In an extended 17-man squad, Matt Renshaw is in line for a T20I debut, alongside Travis Head, Josh Philippe, and Josh Inglis in the batting group. Mitchell Marsh will captain the side, although players involved in the BBL final last week, Marsh included, may be rested for the first game or two. Pakistan eye momentum - Pakistan enter the series looking to settle combinations and build rhythm. It also marks the return of Babar Azam, who missed the Sri Lanka series while playing in the BBL and will be keen to put that challenging phase behind him ahead of the World Cup. While Babar is expected to continue at number three, Fakhar Zaman batting outside the top four, and away from his usual opening role, remains a major talking point. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan are set to open, but recent outings have brought starts without substantial scores. Captain Salman Agha, too, will be keen to have a greater impact. Khawaja Nafay and Usman Khan are the wicketkeeping options for Pakistan, with Nafay showing promise on debut earlier in the month against Sri Lanka and also in franchise leagues. The omission of Haris Rauf from World Cup plans has been a major discussion point. With Sri Lankan conditions in mind, Pakistan have gone spin-heavy, naming Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan, with both Nawaz and Shadab offering depth with the bat. A knee injury curtailed Shaheen Afridi's BBL stint, but he returns to lead a pace attack featuring Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, and Faheem Ashraf. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - PAK - LWWLW | AUS - LLWWW. What to expect? The 2025 Champions Trophy games at the Gaddafi Stadium were largely high-scoring affairs. However, towards the end of the year, the last couple of T20Is here told a different story, with sides batting first managing totals of 110 and 139, and batting proving far from easy. Traditionally, the surfaces in Lahore have offered good value for batters, but it remains to be seen what kind of pitches are served up across this series. Australia have won the last 7 completed meetings between the two sides in this format. This will be the first bilateral T20I series between them in Pakistan, consisting of more than one game. There was a one-off T20I in 2022 here in Lahore, which Australia won. Can Pakistan turn the tide at home, or will Australia's dominance continue? We shall find out.