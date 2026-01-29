PAK vs AUS 1st T20I Live Updates: Babar Azam has been included in the playing XI as Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat in the first T20I against Australia. Pakistan host Australia in a three-match series in Lahore, despite the dark clouds looming over their participation in T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of the clash at Gaddafi Stadium, the visitors confirmed that Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards, and Matthew Renshaw are going to make their T20I debuts. Travis Head is leading the Aussies in the series opener, as regular captain Mitchell Marsh has been rested after arriving in Pakistan less than 48 hours ago. The series serves as a crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. (Live Scorecard)

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman