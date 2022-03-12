PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Live Updates: Pakistan face Australia in the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. After the first Test ended in a dead-rubber, both teams will look to register a win ahead of the final Test in Lahore. Imam-ul-Haq was the star of the show with the bat as the Pakistan opener scored a century each in both the innings. Azhar Ali also scored a mammoth knock of 175 in the first innings while Abdullah Shafique scored his maiden Test ton in the second innings. It was a difficult outing for the bowlers, except Nauman Ali, who took six wickets in Australia's first innings. Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on the eve of the second Test that Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson will make his Test debut in Karachi. He will replace Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2nd Test Pakistan vs Australia Test from the National Stadium in Karachi