Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Mitchell Swepson Makes Debut As Australia Eye Win vs Pakistan
PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Live Updates: Pakistan face Australia in the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. After the first Test ended in a dead-rubber, both teams will look to register a win ahead of the final Test in Lahore. Imam-ul-Haq was the star of the show with the bat as the Pakistan opener scored a century each in both the innings. Azhar Ali also scored a mammoth knock of 175 in the first innings while Abdullah Shafique scored his maiden Test ton in the second innings. It was a difficult outing for the bowlers, except Nauman Ali, who took six wickets in Australia's first innings. Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on the eve of the second Test that Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson will make his Test debut in Karachi. He will replace Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Scorecard
After the stalemate in Rawalpindi, the action now moves on to Karachi for the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia. Well, almost 1200 runs were scored in the first Test match at the loss of only 14 wickets and the hosts just lost 4 of them having scored well over 700 runs over the two innings. One man, in particular, seemed impossible to get out and that was Imam-ul-Haq as he followed his big score of 157 in the first innings with 111 in the second innings. Azhar Ali too got a big century in the first innings and Abdullah Shafique notched up a hundred as well in the second innings. The visitors were made to toil hard on a pitch that had absolutely nothing in it, especially for the pacers. The Aussies too batted well and everyone in the top four surpassed a score of 50 but none could convert it into a hundred with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne getting out in the 90s. The Aussies got close to the Pakistani total but in the second innings, it felt like there was just no life left and the Pakistani openers put on a 252-run stand before the match was drawn. The Rawalpindi pitch raised a few eyebrows with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle deeming it as an unfair contest between bat and ball. The only bowler who did get purchase off the pitch was Nauman Ali as he picked up a stunning 6-wicket haul. Karachi though might be a different story as the last Test match that was played here was a bit more than a year ago between Pakistan and South Africa and there was a result in that one with the pacers having a say as well. But it was the spinners who did dominate then as well with Nauman Ali yet again picking up a fifer. Faheem Ashraf who had tested positive for covid-19 is now cleared to take part in the second Test as his latest tests returned negative results. Also, Mitchell Swepson might get drafted into the Aussie playing XI in order to bolster their spin attack. Will we see a result in this Test match? Or will bat continue to dominate the ball in another no-contest?