Not many people knew exactly what had transpired on the third ball of the 41st over at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore when Babar Azam celebrated his ton in fine style against Australia. Normally, when a player scores a hundred, the home crowd erupt in jubilation and sing songs of praise for the player. However, nothing of that sort was on display despite the home team captain jumping in the air and fist pumping to celebrate his 15th ton. Well, the catch was that Babar was still on 99 not out when he punched the air in delight after he completed running two runs. The hilarious incident was even acknowledged by the players on the field who were left in splits, something which even put a smile on Babar's face later.

On the very next ball, normalcy was restored as Babar completed a magnificent hundred which helped his team chase down a record total of 349 runs.

Apart from Babar, opener Imam-ul-Haq also played his part and completed yet another fine hundred against the visiting Australians.

This was Pakistan's highest successful run-chase in their ODI cricket history.

Earlier, Australia had posted a mammoth score of 348 runs which looked like a series-clinching total on a flat deck in Lahore. The total could have been much more had it not been for the brilliance of pacer Shaheen Afridi, who finished with a four-wicket haul.

The final ODI will be played at the same venue on April 2.