The Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh next month to play a three-match One-Day International series as part of its preparations for the 2027 50-over World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that the matches would be played on March 11, 13 and 15 at the Shera Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in July 2025 for a T20 series which they lost. Pakistan are also due to tour Bangladesh this year for a two-Test series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by three African nations -- South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November.

