Pakistan cricket could witness a change in captaincy in the upcoming days. According to a report by PTI, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has written a letter to Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), requesting a meeting to discuss captaincy and other matters related to the ODI team. Present skipper Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy has come under scrutiny amid recent poor results in the 50-over format, headlined by Pakistan's group stage exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 on home soil.

According to the report, Naqvi has asked for a meeting on Monday with the selectors and advisers, with a major aspect of the discussion set to be captaincy. The report states that Rizwan could be at risk of losing his captaincy.

"No decision has been taken on the ODI captaincy. The chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has asked the selectors and advisors to meet on Monday to discuss the matter," the PCB said in a statement, as per the report.

Rizwan was appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain in October 2024. However, his tenure has gone pear-shaped after initial success.

While Rizwan-led Pakistan defeated Australia and South Africa in ODI series in late 2024, things hit a rough patch in early 2025, culminating in a group stage exit from the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan also recently lost to the West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

Another factor that could contribute to Rizwan possibly being removed from the role is his inconsistent form with the bat, which has brought his place in the side into question. Rizwan has an ODI average of only 36.10 in 11 matches in 2025, along with a poor strike rate of 71.

Rizwan lost T20I captaincy in March 2025, with the role being passed on to Salman Ali Agha. The latter led Pakistan to the Asia Cup 2025 final recently.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have begun the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle on a positive note under the leadership of Shan Masood, beating reigning champions South Africa in their first Test at Lahore.

Pakistan's arch-rivals India have also undergone a captaincy switch in ODIs recently, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handing over the reigns to Shubman Gill from Rohit Sharma.