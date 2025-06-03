Pakistan will play their matches at this year's Women's Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka under an International Cricket Council deal that allows them to avoid playing in host nation India. The refusal of India to travel to Pakistan for the men's Champions Trophy earlier this year resulted in the ICC introducing neutral venues to tournaments hosted by either of the neighbouring countries. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan were last month involved in a four-day military conflict, their worst since 1999, before a ceasefire was agreed.

Sri Lanka's Colombo will join Indian host cities Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore and Visakhapatnam in staging matches from September 30 until the final of the 50-over tournament on November 2, the ICC announced late on Monday.

Colombo will be Pakistan's home for seven group games.

The first semi-final will take place in either Guwahati or Colombo, if Pakistan progress that far, on October 29 with the second semi-final a day later in Bengaluru.

The final will be in either Bengaluru or Colombo on Sunday, November 2.

"The venues for the knockouts are dependent on Pakistan qualifying", the ICC said in a statement.

"Two alternative venues have been identified for one semi-final and the final."

Eight teams will contest the World Cup -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Australia beat England by 71 runs in the final of the last Women's World Cup, hosted by New Zealand in 2022.

