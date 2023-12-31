Pakistan are expected to field the 21-year-old uncapped opener Saim Ayub in the third and final Test against Australia at Sydney, beginning on January 3. After the dismal form of experienced opener Imam-ul-Haq whose slow batting has come under criticism in the Pakistan cricket circles, the word is that the team management has finally decided to take a chance with Ayub. The young southpaw has played eight T20Is this year and is widely regarded as a specialist in this format with just 14 First-Class games under his belt.

But with the Pakistan batting struggling in the first two Tests which ended inside four days the team management is ready to take a chance with Ayub.

The youngster from Karachi made his First-Class debut last year but has impressed everyone with his range of strokes and positive attitude.

Pakistan is also anxiously waiting on the fitness of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed who missed the first two Tests due to a side injury.

Indications are that if Abrar is not fit in time for the Sydney Test, Pakistan will give a chance to off-spinner Sajid Khan who was called up as a reinforcement after the injury to Abrar.

Advertisement

Ayub and Abrar/Sajid will replace Imam and pacer Hasan Ali in the playing eleven.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0, and Pakistan have lost 16 successive Tests in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)