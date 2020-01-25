 
Pakistan Threaten To Skip 2021 T20 World Cup If India Don't Go There For Asia Cup

Updated: 25 January 2020 15:55 IST

BCCI has reportedly not budged on its decision of not playing cricket on Pakistani soil, where the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played.

Pakistan have threatened to pull out of the 2021 T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in India. © AFP

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan has dismissed reports that Pakistan has given up its hosting rights of the T20 Asia Cup. In fact he has bartered that if the Men in Blue would not turn up for the Asia Cup, then Pakistan could also refuse to participate in the 2021 T20 World Cup slated to be played in India. After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to send its team to Pakistan for a T20I series and two ICC World Test Championship matches in three phases, reports emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board has given the hosting rights to the September event to Bangladesh.

"It is not the prerogative of the PCB or the ICC to change the host as it was the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)," Wasim was quoted as saying by The Dawn.

"We are currently considering two venues to host the Asia Cup," he added. "If India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there."

Last week, it emerged that BCCI hasn't budged on its decision of not playing cricket on Pakistani soil, thus resulting in Pakistan losing hosting rights for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan last year welcomed back Test cricket after a long gap when Sri Lanka toured the nation in December.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Highlights
  • The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Pakistan this year
  • India are reportedly not budging on decision to not play in Pakistan
  • PCB chief executive threatened to pull out of 2021 T20 World Cup in India
