Pakistan Threaten To Skip 2021 T20 World Cup If India Don't Go There For Asia Cup

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan has dismissed reports that Pakistan has given up its hosting rights of the T20 Asia Cup. In fact he has bartered that if the Men in Blue would not turn up for the Asia Cup, then Pakistan could also refuse to participate in the 2021 T20 World Cup slated to be played in India. After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to send its team to Pakistan for a T20I series and two ICC World Test Championship matches in three phases, reports emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board has given the hosting rights to the September event to Bangladesh.