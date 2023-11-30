Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's contract was on Thursday upgraded to 'B' category from earlier 'D' by the country's cricket board, hours after the team led by him left for Australia for a Test series. The 34-year-old Masood was named Test captain on November 15 until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, after Babar Azam stepped down, following Pakistan's 50-over World Cup debacle in India. "The PCB has decided to upgrade Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's category in the central contract list from D to B," the PCB said in a statement. "The decision has been made in line with board's policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their contract shall be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy." The left-handed batter has featured in 30 Tests, amassing 1,597 runs.

The team left for Australia on Wednesday night.

The three-match Test series against Australia begins on December 14 in Perth. The team will play a tour match against Australian PM XI from December 6-9 in Canberra.