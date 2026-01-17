A 232-year-old record has been shattered in the ongoing Presidents Trophy, where Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket. PTV defended a target of 40 runs against Sui Northern Gas to etch their name in the record books. PTV won the match by just two runs and broke a 232-year-old record when the Oldfield team had successfully defended a total of 41 runs against MCC at Lord's back in 1794, winning the game by six runs. On Saturday, PTV's left-arm spinner, Ali Usman, finished with figures of 6 for 9 to cause the main damage and help his team create history as Sui Northern were bowled out for only 37 runs. In the four day game, PTV were skittled out for just 166 runs in their first innings and Sui took a 72-run lead by totalling 238 runs.

PTV could manage just 111 runs in their second innings, and, after having taken just a lead of 40 runs, it appeared as if the match was over for them but that was not the case.