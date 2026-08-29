Bowled out for just 110 against England in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's, Pakistan have become a subject of mockery on social media. Babar Azam's men arrived in the match, hoping to shrug off the first Test horror, after being handed an innings defeat by England. However, the tourists seem to be on course for humiliation in the second Test too, as England enter Day 3 with a gigantic 261-run lead. Seeing Pakistan struggle against England, Michael Vaughan compared the visiting team with a second division county side.

While Pakistan are yet to put up an all-round show worthy of challenging England, it's the team's batting unit that has disappointed Vaughan the most. He even called Pakistan's batting line 'easiest' he has seen in a long time.

"I'll be brutally honest. The England bowlers aren't being challenged at all. And this Pakistan batting line-up is possibly the easiest batting line-up I've seen in a long time to bowl to. And not only that, I think as a bowler, I think they're all queuing up to bowl because they know there are wickets out there," Vaughan said on the BBC Test Match Special.

"You're not going to get hurt. There's no batter that's going to hurt them. No one's going to damage their figures, and it's really, 'roll up, roll up, who wants to get the wickets?'," he added.

"I think they all know that Pakistan aren't going to get big scores. So you're only going to be out there for 40 to 50 overs, so you give everything in every spell, you keep going to Joe Root saying, Err, I'll bowl another one.' There are so many wickets out there," said Vaughan.

BIG EMBARRASSMENT FOR PAKISTAN!



- Michael Vaughan compared Pakistan Cricket Team with a Second Division County Team. pic.twitter.com/bhMVeL6ZzG — Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) August 28, 2026

For Pakistan, Azan Awais' 46 off 102 balls was the finest contribution among all batters in the first innings. The next best was Saud Shakeel's 16 off 16 balls. None of the other batters even managed to register a double-digit score.

"It's so easy. They're still doing a good job, and they're still looking very threatening. And I think this bowling attack, the way they're bowling, will challenge better batting line-ups if they continue in this fashion. But this is Pakistan batting. Is it second division county cricket? There's no way that they are batting in any standard to say that, that is a Test match batting line-up," he added.

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