Pakistan Super League Team Owner Seeks Anurag Thakur's Nod For Matches vs IPL Teams

Pakistan Super League has been well received by the fans. © Twitter

Javed Afridi, the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, met BCCI president Anurag Thakur and sought his approval for PSL teams to play against the Indian Premier League sides.

Afridi, a Pakistani businessman, dropped in at Thakur's residence for the meeting. He also presented the jersey of Peshawar Zalmi to Thakur.

After Uri attack in September, Thakur had said that resumption of cricketing ties between the two countries was out of question.

Afridi, however, sounded positive after his meeting with the BCCI chief.

"Such events will help promote peace between the two countries," Afridi was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media. He further suggested that the matches between PSL and IPL teams can be held at neutral venues.

Afridi also revealed that is he in touch with the owners of some IPL teams.

"We are in touch with them to play some matches between PSL and IPL teams, but for that we will need the approval of BCCI," Afridi added.

The inaugural PSL was held in UAE in February. Both India and Pakistan have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.

However, they faced each other in a short series in India from December 25, 2012 to January 6 comprising two T20 Internationals and three One-day Internationals.