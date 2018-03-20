Watch: Shahid Afridi's Ultimate Show Of Respect For Misbah-ul-Haq

Shahid Afridi's wicket-taking celebrations are quite unique and a sight to watch. The former Pakistan captain has taken 13 wickets this Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and been one of the key factors behind Karachi Kings qualifying for the play-offs. But when Afridi came face to face with his former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, the fans got to see a different side of the all-rounder. Afridi clean bowled Misbah and just as he was about do his trademark celebration, he must have realised who he had dismissed because he stopped short the celebration and just walked to his teammates without showing any emotion.

Fans on Twitter praised Afridi for his gesture towards Misbah.

Lala Cleaned Bowled Misbah but didn't Celebrate Shahid Afridi You Beauty#RespectLegends@SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/I4t24o2CvB — AESHA King Afridi (@SweetAfridian) March 17, 2018

Shahid Afridi vs Misbah Ul Haq - The way Afridi decided not to celebrate



- This was Afridi's 5th Maiden over in PSL, Most by any bowler.

- Afridi completed 300 T20 wickets in the next over, Most by any Pakistani.#KKvIU @NaziaMemon01 pic.twitter.com/FueWYA8OaA — RehmaN HameeD (@IamRHB) March 16, 2018

Shaheen Shah Afridi did not celebrate after taking Shahid Afridi's wicket and Shahid Afridi did not celebrate after taking Misbah's wicket. #Repect — Happy birthday Tanzeel (@Faxal_Aslam) March 16, 2018

He was about to celebrate in his own style BUT then he realised it's misbah and he stopped..

Thats shahid Afridi fir u..#respect



#KKvIU — (@sp_assad) March 16, 2018

Showing respect to Misbah by Shahid Afridi is really professionallisim. It am proud to be of him, especially the personality like Shahid Afridi. @SAfridiOfficial #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/RfAo80OLwS — Abdullah Saleem (@AbdullahSalim01) March 16, 2018

Shahid Afridi doesn's celebrate after taking wicket of Misbah

Lala you are just love @SAfridiOfficial #Legend #ourProud — Syeda Maria (@maria90909) March 16, 2018

Afridi took two wickets in the match and gave away just 18 runs from his four overs to help bowl out Islamabad United for a paltry 124. Karachi Kings went on to win by seven wickets and book their place in the Qualifier.

However, Islamabad got instant revenge beating the Karachi Kings in the Qualifier by eight wicket to march into the final of the tournament. Misbah, though, was not part of the playing XI with South African JP Duminy taking over the captaincy.

Afridi failed to have the same impact and was taken to the cleaners by New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. The Pakistan all-rounder gave away 30 runs off 3 overs as Ronchi smashed an unbeaten 94 off just 39 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes.