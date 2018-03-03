 
Pakistan Super League: Imran Tahir Takes Hat-Trick As Quetta Gladiators Suffer Astonishing Collapse

Updated: 03 March 2018 19:16 IST

Quetta Gladiators lost their last five wickets off seven balls for just one run in a stunning collapse.

Imran Tahir celebrates after taking a hat-trick. © Twitter

In one of the most stunning collapses in world cricket, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for a paltry 102 in 15.4 overs by Multan Sultans in an Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Saturday. The Gladiators were 101 for five and looked good to post a competitive total on board but Imran Tahir's magical spell saw them lose their last five wickets off seven balls for just one run. The South African leggie claimed a hat-trick that helped wipe off Quetta's tail in super quick time. This was the only the third hat-trick in PSL history and took Tahir to the top of the wicket-taking charts.

The 38-year-old leg spinner has 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate 7.28. Second in the list is Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami, who has seven wickets in four matches at a brilliant economy rate of 5.59.

The Gladiators got off to a solid start courtesy some lusty blows from Australian veteran Shane Watson. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite captain Sarfraz Ahmed holding one end up.

At 69 for four, Quetta found themselves in a big hole but a 23-run partnership between Sarfraz and Bangladesh's Mahmudullah managed to somewhat steady the ship. However, after Mahmudullah's departure the floodgates opened and Tahir took centrestage.

"To be honest with you, I don't know what happened. Sarfraz was playing well, so I was just making some plans. As a team, we really played well. The wicket wasn't assisting spin. I've always believed in variations. It worked for me and the team. I've been asked these questions before (celebration). It's just passion, and I don't take things for granted. This performance is for my wife and son, who have come all the way here to watch me," said Tahir after his spectacular performance.

Highlights
  • Quetta Gladiators bowled out for 102 in 15.4 overs
  • Gladiators lost their last 5 wickets for just one run
  • Imran Tahir took a hat-trick for Multan Sultans
