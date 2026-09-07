After two seasons of clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be brought forward in 2027. However, the direct reason for a shift in the scheduling doesn't seem to be the clash with the IPL, but further issues on revenue and advertising. According to a Cricinfo report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and owners of the eight PSL franchises held discussions to bring the league forward to January, instead of the April-May window of the last two seasons.

As per the report, the idea was floated by Walee Technologies, which holds the media rights for the league. The present April-May window falls after Ramazan, by which companies exhaust their TV and advertising budgets, leaving less investment for the PSL.

Franchise owners of the PSL have also reportedly expressed concern over the broadcast revenue being paid in full to the teams. Broadcast revenue generated by Walee Technologies has been underwhelming of late. Currently, the eight teams get 95% of the broadcast revenue.

Walee Technologies hold the broadcast and digital rights for the PSL till 2029, and also held the international media rights for the 2026 season.

However, a switch to January could bring about additional issues.

The first concern will come regarding availability of overseas players, with Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and South Africa's SA20 also set to be held at a similar time.

Another concern could be the harsh winter weather in areas like Punjab in Pakistan, where a number of the franchises are based.

The PSL was held in the February-March window in its first nine seasons, but was pushed back to the April-May window in 2025 and 2026 due to the Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup in the respective years. That led to the PSL colliding with the IPL, and missing out on the services of several recognized overseas stars.

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