The T20I tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka witnessed a massive controversy over a catch by Fakhar Zaman on Saturday. During the 19th over of the Sri Lanka innings, Dasun Shanaka was foxed by a slower delivery by Shaheen Afridi and Zaman timed his jump perfectly to complete the catch. However, the third umpire decided that the ball was in touch with the ground when the Pakistan cricketer finished the catch. The Pakistan cricket team players were visibly stunned with Fakhar expressing his displeasure. Just one ball later, Afridi clean bowled Shanaka and both the bowler as well as Zaman mockingly appealed towards the third umpire before resuming their celebration.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field.

Kamil Mishara was the top scorer with 59 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 114. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets each while Abrar Ahmed contributed with two dismissals.