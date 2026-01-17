Often a subject of social media debate over his gestures and antics on the field, Pakistan international Sahibzada Farhan once again had to learn the hard way that cricket has a habit of humbling even its most confident stars. During a high-stakes Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) encounter, the Rajshahi Warriors opener's attempt to unnerve his opponent backfired in the most dramatic manner. The drama unfolded during the fourth over of the innings. After successfully navigating the first two deliveries, Farhan decided to engage in a bit of psychological warfare. But he was only made to regret his actions.

Following the second ball, Farhan looked directly at the bowler and performed the infamous "You Can't See Me" hand gesture - the signature taunt of WWE legend John Cena. The gesture, intended to signal that the bowler was simply not on his level, drew a sharp reaction from the bowler.

Ruyel Miah, a domestic Bangladesh bowler, bowled the next delivery at Farhan, all fired up, pushing it slightly wider and tempting Farhan into a loose shot.

Looking to back up his taunt with a big boundary, Farhan reached out for an expansive drive. Instead of the intended result, he succeeded only in slicing a thick outside edge. The ball flew directly to the short third man, where the fielder made no mistake. The Pakistan batter had no option but to head back to the dressing room.

3.2 over mark - Sahibzada Farhan mocked bangladesh's domestic bowler Ruyel Miah.



3.3 over mark - Ruyel Miah got his wicket & gave him a humiliating send-off.



Man, this is their routin.

Eat-Sleep-Get Humiliated-Repeapic.twitter.com/vEAnyTznvJ — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 17, 2026

This incident is just the latest in a string of controversies surrounding Farhan this season. From his "gun-fire" celebrations to a recent viral interview where he controversially ranked Ahmed Shehzad above icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, Farhan has become the BPL's primary lightning rod for criticism.

For the Rajshahi Warriors, losing their key man so early in the innings after such a public display of overconfidence proved to be a major setback. As for the match, despite Farhan's early dismissal, Rajshahi Warriors had their bowling unit to thank as they successfully defended a 148-run target.