A video of Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is going viral on social media. In the clip, the batter picks Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad over the likes of Saeed Anwar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. While reacting to the video during an interaction, former Pakistan players Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal mocked Sahibzada, while also apologising for his "mistake". Basit was in disbelief after hearing about Sahibzada's choice, while Kamran, who had already watched the video, could not stop laughing.

"(Ye fake hai) This is fake. Hundred per cent fake. Sahibzada Farhan has not gone mad so far that he picks Ahmed Shehzad over Sachin Tendulkar. I plead with you to stop this topic," Basit, with folded hands, said on YouTube channel 'The Game Plan'.

Meanwhile, Kamran, who could not control his laughter, said, "He (Sahibzada) is a cricketer, he should think. He revealed his idol, but to say that Ahmed Shehzad is better than the likes of Saeed Anwar and Sachin Tendulkar (is not right). It's okay if he thinks like this, but he should answer in a better manner."

Then Basit said, "I promise you all, whenever I meet Sahibzada, I will ask him, 'Were you in your senses that day?' I promise."

"Whoever asks you a question regarding Sahibzada's pick, tell him that Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal apologise for it," he added.

Kamran concluded, "We ask for forgiveness over Sahibzada's mistake."

Sahibzada has cemented his place as a T20I opener in the Pakistan cricket team. He has featured in 37 T20Is for his country with 917 runs to his name. The right-handed batter has smashed eight fifties so far. He averages over 25 in the format.

Sahibzada, who has not made his ODI and Test debuts for Pakistan yet, has been named in the side's provisional squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

January 1 was the deadline set by the ICC for participating teams to submit their provisional squads, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) completed the process within the stipulated timeframe, said a PTI report.

It is worth noting that the teams are permitted to make changes to their provisional squads until January 31 without seeking approval from the ICC. Any alterations after that date will require clearance from the the apex cricket board's tournament technical committee.