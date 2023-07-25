Rain played spoilsport on Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam steered Pakistan to a 12-run lead but rain halted their charge early. The tourists were 178-2 after resuming under gloomy skies on 145-2 with Abdullah Shafique, on 87, and skipper Babar Azam, on 28, batting in a stand of 57.

Only 43 minutes of play were possible before the downpour began and forced officials to call lunch, tea and finally stumps with the ground fully covered. More rain is predicted on day three and Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, will depend on an aggressive approach to clinch the series. In the midst of the rain delay, Pakistan star Hassan Ali could be seen having fun and slid on the covers.

Pelting down here in Colombo and Hassan Ali is having fun #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/VLRuj1t2U1 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 25, 2023

Hassan Ali is full of life what a man yaar and this PCT family pic.twitter.com/FnFHas3Xeo — Sidra PCTfan (@SidCricketlover) July 25, 2023

Shafique and Azam took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with a string of boundaries after a couple of maiden overs to push for a big lead in response to Sri Lanka's total of 166.

Shafique has smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 131-ball stay so far. Azam, who began the day on eight, took on the bowlers with a six and two fours in the 10 overs since play resumed.

Pakistan bowlers combined to dismiss Sri Lanka in the second session on the opening day after the hosts elected to bat first. Shafique extended Pakistan's domination with a second-wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood, who made 51, to put Sri Lanka on the back foot with their attacking play.

With AFP inputs