Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has challenged former India batter Shikhar Dhawan for a boxing match. Abrar, who had a below-par Asia Cup campaign as he picked up just six wickets, was asked to name a player whom he can't tolerate and wants to face off in the boxing ring. In a viral video, Abrar can be seen making provocative remarks against Dhawan. "Kaunsa aisa player hai duniya ka jo aap chahate hai ki apke saamne ho aur aap boxing karey, jispe bada gussa aata ho?" (Whom do you want to face in a boxing match? Who makes you angry?)

"Main chahta hu ki main boxing karu aur khada Shikhar Dhawan ho saamne (I want to box and want Shikhar Dhawan in front of me)," Abrar said in response.

Abrar Ahmed had challenged Shikhar Dhawan to a BOXING match pic.twitter.com/GjugKwpmYK — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) September 24, 2025

For the unversed, Abrar had made these remarks in June 2025 during an interaction with famous Pakistani TV host Sara Baloch.

Abrar got married in Karachi last week, with several high-profile Pakistan cricketers attended his wedding reception on Monday (October 6).

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Test captain Shan Masood, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, and other prominent players and officials.

The 27-year-old personally greeted the guests, including Chairman Naqvi, and expressed gratitude for their presence.

Abrar, who made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut in 2017 with Karachi Kings and earned his Test cap in 2022 against England, is expected to rejoin the national squad in Lahore within the next few days for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Pakistan have recalled senior batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the two-Test series against South Africa, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, beginning on October 12.

Both players missed the recent Asia Cup but now rejoin Shan Masood's squad, which features a blend of experience and fresh faces.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

(With IANS Inputs)