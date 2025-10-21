Veteran debutant spinner Asif Afridi took two crucial wickets to restrict South Africa to 185-4 and leave the second Pakistan Test in the balance on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. Tristan Stubbs was unbeaten on 68 at the close on day two having added 113 runs for the third wicket with Tony de Zorzi. De Zorzi scored a polished 55 as the duo lifted the visitors from 54-2 on a spin-friendly Rawalpindi stadium pitch. When it looked the pair would stabilise the innings the 38-year-old Asif trapped De Zorzi leg-before and earned his first wicket on review. In his next over he had Dewald Brevis caught in the slips for nought.

Kyle Verreynne was the other unbeaten batsman, on 10.

South Africa trail by 148 runs on Pakistan's first-innings 333 as they attempt to square the series, after losing the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.

Asif has figures of 2-24 while Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi took a wicket apiece.

"I am really happy for Asif, who has done so well in domestic matches," said batsman Saud Shakeel.

"At one point he'd given away just 19 runs in 10 overs and then he came up with two good wickets to give us some respite."

"The match is even at this stage and we need to get them out early on day three," he added.

South African batting coach Ashwell Prince said he was satisfied with a day's play in which spinner Keshav Maharaj finished with figures of 7-102.

"Losing the last two wickets were not ideal," said Prince, a former South African batter.

"We knew these conditions are harder to bat, but I would say pretty good day for us and we need to build on that."

In South Africa's reply fast bowler Shaheen struck early to remove Ryan Rickelton caught behind for 14.

Visiting skipper Aiden Markram tried to take the attack to the home spinners, clouting debutant Asif for six before holing out off Sajid at long-on for 32.

The highlight of the day was some superb bowling by the left-armer Maharaj.

Maharaj, who missed the first Test defeat with injury, exploited the dry conditions to maximum effect for his 12th five-wicket Test haul.

Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and reached 316 untroubled when the Maharaj show began.

Having taken two wickets on the opening day, he broke through the defence of Salman Agha, trapping him leg-before for 45 to give the World Test champions hope of wrapping up the innings quickly.

Agha hit five fours and added 70 for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel looked steady and reached his 10th half-century with a couple off Maharaj.

But the spinner had him caught in the slips for 66 and it triggered a collapse.

Maharaj bowled Shaheen for nought, completing his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Maharaj wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Sajid (five) and Asif (four) as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 17 runs.